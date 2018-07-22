Fort Myers Police officer hospitalized following shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A Fort Myers Police officer was hospitalized following an exchange of gunfire.

Witnesses in the area described hearing up to 15 gunshots during the incident, Saturday evening.

The policer officer was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

A subject suspected of being involved in the shooting was also injured and taken into custody.

Police are still investigating what happened.

This is the first time in 10 years that a Fort Myers Police officer has been shot.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.