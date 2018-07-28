FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting last weekend.

Fort Myers police said in a news release that 29-year-old Adam Jobbers-Miller died Saturday at a local hospital.

Authorities say Jobbers-Miller had been shot in the head July 21 by a fleeing suspect while responding to a reported assault and cellphone theft at a gas station. He was hospitalized and had been in critical condition ever since.

It is with a heavy heart that we inform our community that Ft. Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller has passed away as a result of the injuries sustained on Saturday, July 21st. Please continue to pray for Officer Jobbers-Miller’s family, friends and our entire FMPD Family pic.twitter.com/sz1U5huO5a — Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) July 29, 2018

The Fort Myers News-Press reports the suspect, 29-year-old Wisner Desmaret, was taken into custody after being shot by another officer. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

Jobbers-Miller had been with the force since September 2015.

Fort Myers is located in southwest Florida.

