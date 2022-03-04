FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After only six months on the job, Fort Lauderdale’s new police chief has been fired from the force.

Larry Scirotto was fired after the department investigated several employee complaints against him.

The nature of those complaints weren’t detailed, but the Sun Sentinel has reported they involve complaints from four officers claiming racial discrimination when it comes to internal promotions.

The search for a new police chief has begun.

