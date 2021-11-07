FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The largest car and family-friendly showcase event is back in South Florida.

With 250 exotic cars on display, the fourth annual Exotics on Las Olas is a public event that features the rarest vehicles from around the world displayed along Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard, from S.E. 6th Avenue to 11th Avenue.

The event also allows visitors the opportunity to talk with car enthusiasts and owners of the vehicles.

The 2021 event will feature several categories of vehicles, such as race car row, classic car row, million-dollar row, supercar row and dealer row.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis will be attending the event.

The event is taking place Sunday, Nov. 7th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the Wounded Warriors Relief Fund.

