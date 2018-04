FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A youth career fair organized by Leadership Fort Lauderdale was held Saturday in an important effort to help foster children.

The career fair served to help children who have recently, or soon will, age out of the foster care system figure out their futures.

7News anchor Craig Stevens was one of featured speakers at the event.

