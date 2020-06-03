Fort Lauderdale woman speaks out after being struck in the face by rubber bullet

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While most demonstrations in South Florida have remained without incident, one woman shared her experience after being struck by a rubber bullet by Fort Lauderdale Police.

The incident took place at Sunday’s protest and video footage of the incident has been circulating on social media ever since.

According to the Miami Herald, Latoya Ratlieff was kneeling when officers launched tear gas and began firing rubber bullets.

Ratlieff said as she was walking away, one of the rubber bullets hit her in the face.

Video showed other protesters carrying her away.

“And I saw all the blood in the car, and I’m like, ‘Was I shot?'” she said. “And the guy said, ‘Yes, you were shot.'”

She said further, “I began to cry, because, first of all, I don’t know where my family is, my friend is separated from me, and I’m bleeding all over this person’s car.”

Ratlieff’s eye socket, according to Miami Herald, was fractured as a result.

“They didn’t care about anything, they weren’t concerned about anything but getting me to the hospital,” said Ratlieff.

Ratlieff said she is thankful for the help she received from strangers to get to the hospital.

“I’m bleeding all over this person’s car, and I’m starting to apologize to him, and he’s like, ‘You’re fine, and we got to get you to a hospital,'” said Ratlieff.

Another incident also took place on Sunday leading to the suspension of a second Fort Lauderdale officer after he shoved a 19-year-old protester while she was kneeling.

Protesters said it was this incident that escalated the protest.

Protester threw items at the police which was responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The mother of the second victim spoke out on her daughter’s behalf on Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police have not commented on the specific incident, but, they said in a statement, “Our policy permits the use of less-lethal munition such as foam batons, and our intent is to disperse a crowd, not to cause injury.”

