Fort Lauderdale woman sentenced to 6 years in deadly hit-and-run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale woman has been sentenced in a 2017 hit-and-run that claimed the life of a tourist in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Regina Goodrich was emotional in court, Monday afternoon, as she was sentenced to six years in prison.

Officials said Goodrich fatally struck 58-year-old Miguel Soler along Las Olas Boulevard and took off.

The victim and his family were pulled over to take a photo when it happened.

“We came in today to find justice, for my family and my husband who still lives in my heart,” said a family member of the victim. “We are very pleased with what I saw inside.”

Prosecutors said Goodrich was drunk at the time of the crash.

