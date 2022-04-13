FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale woman contacted 7News, frustrated, after she said her Apple Watch 5 Series left a mark on her arm.

She said she was burned by her smart watch and said people should watch out so the same doesn’t happen to them.

“I woke up in the morning. I took it off, I put it on the charger, and I noticed this big red, circular, blistered, painful area. It was a burn on my arm,” said Jenn.

She said she noticed it Thursday morning and immediately called Apple.

“What is Apple going to do about this?” said Jenn.

She said she’s owned an Apple Watch for years and received the 5 Series as a gift about a year ago.

“They asked if I put on new lotion or any new creams or if I’m allergic to latex or metal. You know: ever had an allergic reaction? If I’m cleaning the watch properly,” said Jenn.

She provided screenshots of her Apple support case number.​

7News checked online, and the company has tips on how to wear your watch properly. They also listed the materials used to make their watches, so people with skin sensitivities are aware.

“They’re saying that they think it was an allergic reaction, and I said, ‘No, I’m a nurse. It’s a blister. It’s a burn. I’m permanently scarred now,'” said Jenn.

She shared a picture from 2021 that shows she did not have a mark on that arm before.

“I want them to reach out and tell me what the solution is to this,” said Jenn.

She wants to give other consumers the heads up about what she says happened to her.

“I just hope that Apple sends a letter or obviously looks into the making of these devices, and I want them to recall all the 5 Series watches,” said Jenn.

7News reached out to Apple. So far, they have not responded.

