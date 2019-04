FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Fort Lauderdale residents are receiving help for their water woes.

City Commissioners agreed to hire a consulting company to look into the city’s water billing and meter system, Wednesday.

Residents have been raising concerns over unusually high water bills and possibly inaccurate meters.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.