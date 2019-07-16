Fort Lauderdale water program teaches children ocean safety skills

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale water program is teaching children important ocean safety skills.

The junior lifeguard program trains youth participants from the ages of 9 to 17 about ocean lifeguard requirements.

The two-week program teaches shallow-water entry, surf-dash approach training and rescue buoy techniques, to name a few.

Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Lt. Crystal Haire said, “One of the great things about this program, it’s four hours of zero screen time. They’re out here, enjoying the ocean that’s right in their backyard that they may take for granted. They forget that’s out here.”

The program also does other recreational activities, but there is a small requirement test before joining the program.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.