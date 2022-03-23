FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man suspected of triggering tragedy on a Broward County bus appeared before a judge for the first time since the incident.

Jamal Meyers, 34, appeared in court on Wednesday after he refused his first court appearance, last week.

The Public Defender’s Office said they cannot represent Meyers, as there is a conflict of interest.

His court-appointed attorneys told the judge that they represent Meyers in other open cases, resulting in a conflict of interest if they represent him in this case.

The office also represents the bus driver’s daughter in another case, hence, being unable to take Meyers on as a client.

Meyers is accused of opening fire inside of a county bus that was heading westbound along the 1100 block of Broward Boulevard on March 17.

He fired shots at four people, killing two.

Police said he loaded his gun twice and shot 21 rounds. Officials identified the victims who died as Danny Colon, 40, and Gregory Campbell, 33.

The bus driver acted quickly and drove the bus to the Fort Lauderdale Police Station where Meyers was arrested.

Meyers was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He is set to appear before a judge on March 30 for his arraignment.

