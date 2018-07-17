Fort Lauderdale to pay 10 displaced homeless people affected by Stranahan Park cleanup

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several displaced homeless people affected by a cleanup of Stranahan Park in Fort Lauderdale will soon receive a settlement payment from the city.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the city for clearing out a homeless encampment near Stranahan Park in 2017.

A settlement was eventually reached to pay 10 displaced residents who accused the city of unlawfully seizing their belongings.

The 10 displaced residents will be splitting a settlement payment of $40,000.

