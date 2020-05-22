Fort Lauderdale to close 1 lane of Las Olas Boulevard to promote social distancing

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With more businesses and restaurants reopening, the City of Fort Lauderdale has decided to close one lane in each direction along Las Olas Boulevard to promote social distancing.

Officials said the closure will provide more space for pedestrians and better allow sidewalk cafes to spread out tables to promote proper social distancing.

The lane closures are in effect from Saturday mornings through Monday evenings.

Officials said they plan to close the lanes every weekend for the foreseeable future.

