Fort Lauderdale temporarily bans scooters for 2 weeks ahead of annual boat show

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A temporary ban on scooters has been put in place on Fort Lauderdale Beach as the city prepares to host the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

The ban began Friday and will run until Nov. 8.

The annual boat show attacks more than 100,000 visitors to the area from around the world.

Some people have complained the scooters are a nuisance and are dangerous to drivers and pedestrians.

Scooters and any other forms of mobility will be prohibited for two weeks on the barrier island.

