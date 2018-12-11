Fort Lauderdale teen injured in hit-and-run, police continue search for driver

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run crash that left a teenage boy in critical condition.

According to police, 14-year-old Alexis Gutierrez was riding an electric scooter in the early hours of Dec. 1 when he was truck by a four-door sedan, possibly a maroon Acura.

Police said the car may have damage to the front end and windshield and was possibly driven by a woman with short curly hair.

Alexis has been inside the hospital ever since.

“She’s making a plea to the person who did this, that if they’re a mother or father, a family member, to put themselves in her shoes, to leave her son discarded on the roadway like that, and not even come out and offer assistance, to please come forward and put themselves in her shoes,” an officer said, translating for Alexis’s mother Reina Gutierrez.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to check on him and was last seen heading into Holiday Park.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

