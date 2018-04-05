Fort Lauderdale teen arrested after stealing car with baby inside

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives in Fort Lauderdale have taken a suspect into custody after police said he stole a car with a baby inside.

According to police, 16-year-old Terrance Thorpe Jr., a resident of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested on Thursday morning. Detectives found the teen, who they say stole a car on Wednesday, just after 8 a.m.

The car was stolen in the 2400 block of Northwest 26th Avenue with a baby in the back seat. Police said Thorpe then abandoned the vehicle at the intersection of Northwest 19th Street and Northwest 24th Avenue.

Thorpe has been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and desertion of a child.

