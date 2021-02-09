Fort Lauderdale sanitation worker comes to aid of injured hit-and-run victim

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sanitation worker for the City of Fort Lauderdale came to the aid of man after he was struck in a hit-and-run while walking with his bicycle in Fort Lauderdale.

Matthew Masters, the victim, was walking his bicycle across the street in the crosswalk at the corner of Northwest 16th Street and Seventh Avenue, just after 2:30 a.m., on Jan. 16. As he pushed his bicycle across, headlights and, eventually, a car came into view of a surveillance camera, which captured the incident.

“I was walking my bike in the crosswalk, and then, I heard a rev of an engine,” Masters said. “Then, all of the sudden, I was just in the air. My legs were straight up, I flipped, and I landed on the side of the road.”

As the car sped away from the scene, help was not too far behind. A city sanitation truck soon pulled up before a worker got out to check on the injured Masters and offered him help.

“Just woke up on the side of the road, and a sanitation worker actually found me there,” Masters said, “called 911 and saved me, and the police and the EMS came.”

Masters suffered serious injuries from the collision, but they were not considered life-threatening.

“I have a fractured pelvis, injured knee and legs, and my legs just feel like concrete,” Masters said. “I have trouble walking, a back injury, as well. I think the bike actually helped shield me some because it actually molded around my left side.”

Masters’ bicycle was banged up following the impact. After seeing the horrific hit for himself, watching as he went airborne on video, Masters became aware the collision could have ended far worse.

“I just hope that this doesn’t happen to somebody else,” Masters said. “That’s why I wanted to speak out because the person that did this could hurt somebody else really badly, so I was very lucky it wasn’t worse.”

No arrests have been made in this case, so far.

Detectives said, from debris collected from the intersection, they believe a late-model Nissan may have struck Masters.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

