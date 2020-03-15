Fort Lauderdale restaurant offering free food to those in need

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With many places temporarily closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, one south Florida restaurant is feeding a need in their community.

Many people are without a job for now with workplaces closing and events being cancelled. But this business is offering free food to those who need it most.

Aside from all the infection prevention our community is taking on, one restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade is making sure that those who are less fortunate aren’t going hungry.

Beat Culture Brewery and Kitchen, located on Northwest 11th Street, next to the dolphin expressway, is helping out the community by offering free food to elders and those without jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The staff was inspired by a viral picture of an older woman shopping at a grocery store to find an aisle that was completely deserted of anything.

Alan Espino of Beat Culture Brewery said, “The idea is to supply something to the community for those like the elderly community that’s maybe left without food, left without anything available for them to purchase.”

The place usually known for brewing beers has turned to food to help out those in need.

Espino said, “There’s a lot of small businesses in Miami, there’s a hodge podge of them. We deal with a lot of them. During this time, hours are cut, manufacturing is cut across the board so these folks are going through a hard time so that’s where we step in and thats where we try to offer something.”

That something comes in the form of rice bowls, the restaurant announced on their instagram page. Trying to create an opportunity to spread the idea of unity and support during this chaotic time.

Espino added, “Hopefully it’s contagious in the sense that other small businesses in the community will start doing that.”

The restaurant is open from noon to ten on weekdays and close at midnight on weekends.

