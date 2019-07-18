Fort Lauderdale residents told to expect no water service for at least 24 hours after water main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are urging residents in Fort Lauderdale to prepare to be without water service for at least 24 hours after a water main was damaged.

Contractors struck a 42-inch water main while working on construction near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, Wednesday.

City officials said water supply from the well fields was shut off so crews can repair the damaged line.

The damaged water main supplies raw water from the city’s well fields into the Fiveash Regional Water Treatment Plant.

Residents and businesses in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities should expect to be without water service from 7 a.m. Thursday through at least 7 a.m. Friday.

Other cities and areas expected to be impacted include Port Everglades, Oakland Park, Davie, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Sea Ranch Lakes, Tamarac and Wilton Manors.

Aerial cameras showed crews working near the break, which has caused part of the road above it to collapse.

Those with water are advised to only use it if “absolutely necessary,” officials said.

