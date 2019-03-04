Fort Lauderdale residents to meet with city officials about expensive water bills

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of Fort Lauderdale’s Imperial Point neighborhood will meet with city officials to discuss their ever-increasing water bills.

The meeting will be held at the Beach Community Center, at 3351 NE 33rd Ave., Monday night.

Perry Murphy has lived in his home for almost two years.

“We started getting water bills in the $500 to $600, then $900 when we filled the pool up,” Murphy said. “I actually just thought that was unacceptable.”

Murphy’s neighbors have also said their water bills are all over the place.

One neighbor said, “$300, $400, just depends. In summer it’s even worse.”

“Every month when I get my water bill, I am scared to open it because I have no idea what it’s going to be,” another neighbor said.

“These are jumps from $200 a month to maybe $500 to $600 a month without any explanation from the city,” resident Donna Tomey Barahona said.

In February, the city of Fort Lauderdale responded to the residents’ water bill complaints in a statement.

“Residents in Imperial Point contacted the city late last year regarding their utility bills, and our current city manager met with them to hear their concerns. Since then, we have been working with the neighborhood to help them understand our utility billing structure and explore specific concerns on an individual basis.”

“Just can’t afford it. I don’t care what kind of budget you do, your water bill to be four times your electric bill is insane,” Murphy said.

