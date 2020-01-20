Fort Lauderdale residents issued boil water notice due to water main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale residents continue to experience water woes after a bad break.

People living in the area of Northeast Seventh to Ninth Avenues, between Second and Fifth Streets, are still being asked to boil their water.

The advisory was placed after a contractor struck a water main while working causing it to rupture, Jan. 15.

Crews have since repaired the leak.

