Fort Lauderdale residents, businesses prepare for winds, rain from Hurricane Isaias

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Floridians wait for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias, cities are preparing for the heavy rains and strong winds.

As of 5 a.m. on Saturday, Fort Lauderdale remained quiet. It has gotten windy but has not yet seen any rain.

The ocean is a bit choppy but it is expected to get worse as the day progresses.

The beach looked very different from its usual crowds.

One man could be seen taking his morning walk on Las Olas Boulevard. Others could be seen on bike rides and other activities while the weather permits.

Some restaurant workers could be seen preparing their businesses for the bad weather.

It is unclear if the restaurants will be open for breakfast.

Residents in the area are also advised to use this time to prepare their homes for the arrival of the storm.

