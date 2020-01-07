Fort Lauderdale residents address city commissioners regarding recent sewage spills

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Fort Lauderdale is still caught in a stink.

Residents are demanding answers after the area’s biggest sewage spill went on for weeks after six sewer line breaks.

City commissioners met at Fort Lauderdale City Hall to discuss plans for future resolutions, Tuesday.

The city manager of Fort Lauderdale addressed city commissioners in regards to what has happened thus far and what they plan to do going forward.

Experts released Monday that the recent six leaks spilled nearly 128 million gallons of sewage into the Tarpon River and the Himmarshee Canal.

The leaks have been capped but have not been permanently fixed.

Work crews plan to build new pipes then line the old ones, so they will have two systems in the event that another break occurs.

Commissioners asked the city manager what caused the multiple breaks.

“The consistent theme in these pipes is age and condition,” said Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom. “I mean, these pipes were installed in 1973, so when you look at the pipe and look at the corrosion that is on them and the fact that the bottoms of the pipe are separating because the wall thickness is reduced to zero.”

Residents were given a platform to address city commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting. More residents are expected to attend a second meeting later Tuesday night.

