FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale has reportedly approved a proposal from Elon Musk’s tunneling company.

Under the proposal, Tesla cars would take people through an underground tunnel system that would run between downtown Fort Lauderdale and the beach.

The system would be called, “The Las Olas Loop.”

One loop already exists in Las Vegas and according to the mayor of Fort Lauderdale, other companies have 45 days to propose alternative transit plans.

