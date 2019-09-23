Fort Lauderdale raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale City Commissioners have passed an ordinance that increases the age allowed to purchase tobacco.
Commissioners passed the ordinance, called “Tobacco 21,” during a meeting Monday.
The ordinance has raised the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.
The new rule applies to all tobacco and e-cigarette products.
It will go into effect in March 2020.
