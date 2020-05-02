Fort Lauderdale precautionary boil water notice lifted

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale issued a precautionary boil water notice on Wednesday, April 29 in the area of 5201 NE 24th Terrace due to emergency repairs to the water infrastructure.

The city lifted the notice Saturday.

Repairs were completed and bacteriological surveys showed the water is safe to consume.

To view the notice on the city’s website, click here.

