FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been shot by a neighbor who missed her target and fled.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, along Northwest Eighth Court in Fort Lauderdale.

Police are surrounding the area and said that a woman was dropping off a child as part of a custody agreement.

A dispute occurred and, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, the woman told her 12-year-old child to retrieve her gun and they did.

The woman began firing her gun, and a second floor neighbor was hit by one of the bullets.

She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses said that they heard the gunfire.

“The shots caught my attention, and then I saw a few people running, so I stayed out of the way and ran back from it,” said one witness.

Witnesses also said that they saw the child get inside of a red Mercedes Benz SUV before the woman sped away.

“Red Mercedes SUV and a kid got on the passenger side and the adult got on the driver’s side, and they sped off,” said witness.

7Skyforce hovered above an area in Pompano Beach where a woman could be seen near a vehicle that matches the description of the SUV.

Video shows the woman getting back into the SUV and attempting to back up and leave to another location, although law enforcement quickly surrounded the vehicle.

The woman was taken into custody along with several others.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.