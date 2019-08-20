Fort Lauderdale Police see increase in phone scams

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tired of getting scam calls saying your Social Security number is expired or claiming you money to the IRS lest they arrest you for not tending to it quickly?

Fort Lauderdale Police are getting tired of those calls too, and on Tuesday, they issued a warning to residents stating the number of phone scams have increased.

In some cases, the scam calls appear to originate from Fort Lauderdale Police themselves.

Scammers have been falsifying the caller ID and using the police’s main number, 954-828-5700, as well as using names and badge numbers of the department’s employees.

Here are a few tips to avoid getting scammed over the phone:

The calls often come in unexpectedly. Do not hesitate to ask questions.

Never give your personal information (i.e., Social Security number, credit card numbers, banking information, etc.).

Do not withdraw money, purchase gift cards or Bitcoin without first verifying the legitimacy of the call.

Report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) online at https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov.

If you believe you have fallen victim to a phone scam, call the Fort Lauderdale Police immediately at 954-764-HELP (4357) to file a police report.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.