Fort Lauderdale Police search for gunman in 3 fatal shootings

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three grieving Fort Lauderdale families connected by tragedy are asking for the public’s help in searching for the gunman behind the deaths of three friends killed on three consecutive nights.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the first victim, Roy Palarchie, was murdered in front of his home near Northwest 13th Avenue and Fifth Street, just after 9 p.m., on Feb. 16.

“We’ll never see him get married. He will never have kids,” said Tahjuannia Franklin, Palarchie’s sister.

Franklin said she is still trying to process never seeing her baby brother again.

“We have not been able to eat or sleep,” said Franklin.

Police said Roy’s friend, 22-year-old Widell Everett, was found with multiple gun wounds near Northwest Fifth Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard, at 5 p.m., on Feb. 17.

Widell Everett Sr., Everett’s father, said seeing his son’s lifeless body is something no parent should ever witness.

“I saw him lying with two bullets in his head, just sitting there. All kinds of chills and shock went through my body,” said Everett Sr. “I just wanted to drop and faint. I couldn’t believe it. I’m still in disbelief right now.”

Officials said Tyrone Freeman was then found shot to death near Northwest 22nd Road and Sixth Place, around 2 a.m., on Feb. 18.

Freeman’s mother, Luetessie Freeman, said she and her daughter have been both left heartbroken.

“He didn’t deserve to die like this, and I don’t know how I am going to get over this. I don’t know,” she said. “They took my heart. They took my soul. They took everything from me.”

As each family prays for the strength to move on, they’re also praying for a break in the case.

“We want the monster to be put and locked up with the key thrown away. All I want is just justice,” said Franklin.

If you have any information on these fatal shootings, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

