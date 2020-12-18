Fort Lauderdale Police search for 3 suspected serial thieves

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for three suspected serial thieves.

The trio reportedly worked together to steal $100,000 in merchandise.

Police said the group stole high-end clothing and watches from businesses along Las Olas Boulevard between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5.

They may also be connected to a strong-arm robbery in Delray Beach back in November, according to police.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of these crooks, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

