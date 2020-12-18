Fort Lauderdale Police search for 3 suspected of stealing $100K in clothes, watches

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for three suspected serial thieves who, they said, worked together to steal $100,000 in merchandise.

According to investigators, the men have targeted businesses along Las Olas Boulevard over the last couple of months, once in a jewelry store and twice at a clothing store located nearby.

Surveillance video captured the trio, seen wearing baseball caps and face masks, as they walked into Elektric Boutique on Aug. 27.

“We’re assuming they’re kind of like targeting the stores,” said Carla Montano, the store’s manager.

Montano said she remembers they asked to see a pair of shoes while rifling through a rack of clothing.

“We got the pair of shoes. By the time [the employee] came back, the whole rack was just gone,” she said. “One of them grabs half of it, and the other one grabs the other half, and they just take off.”

The thieves zeroed in on high-end trendy brands.

Three months later, on Dec. 1, they tried again, police said.

When asked whether she recognized them, the store manager replied, “The second time, most of them had sweaters, a hat and a mask, so it’s hard to tell.”

Surveillance video showed one of the subjects, seen wearing a peach-colored jacket, as he slipped a purse off a mannequin and put it under his jacket, moments before a clerk walked up.

“She’s like, ‘Hey, they just took the bag,'” said Montano.

Montano is seen trying to prevent the thieves from leaving, but they took off.

Six days later, police said, they showed up at the jewelry store, Coomi, located two doors down from Elektric Boutique.

Surveillance video showed two of the men browsing through watches under the watchful eye of a clerk. Moments later, when the third subject is buzzed in to enter, the subjects inside the store are seen bolting for the door and running off.

“It’s very frustrating that they are coming in during these times, but it makes it that much harder just because of COVID, and we’re obviously trying to get through it,” said Montano.

Detectives said the thieves may also be connected to a strong-arm robbery in Delray Beach back in November.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of these crooks, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.