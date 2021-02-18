Fort Lauderdale Police release rules and safety guidelines for Spring Break 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Fort Lauderdale have released their plan for residents and visitors to have a safe Spring Break.

COVID-19 case counts continue to decrease across the state, and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department wants to keep it that way as Spring Break approaches.

Spring Break kicks off Feb. 28 and will continue through April 18.

Uber and Lyft will not be allowed to pick up or drop off riders along State Road A1A and if they are caught doing so, they will be issued a citation.

The designated parking and drop-off location will be at Las Olas Oceanside Park at 3000 East Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale does not have an open container law so therefore, drinking will not be allowed on the beach.

Additional ordinances that may result in an arrest or a fine include:

Possessing, serving or giving an alcoholic drink to a person under 21.

Possessing or displaying a fake ID.

Refusing to leave or returning to a bar or restaurant after being warned.

Causing a public disturbance while intoxicated.

Engaging in physical fighting or in violent, threatening behavior.

Public indecency.

Fort Lauderdale Assistant Police Chief Frank Souza said extra safety precautions will be put in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

“In mind of COVID and what we’ve gone through as a country the last year, we obviously encourage social distancing and that individuals can remain a safe distance from one another,” said Fort Lauderdale Assistant Police Chief Frank Souza. “We will have safety lanes along the beach. We utilized those last year with the onset of COVID and it proved to be successful. There’s going to be barricades set along A1A here to ensure that we have safe pedestrian walkways and officers will be at each of those entry and exit points to ensure that everyone is safe traversing from business side to the beach side.”

The traffic barricades will be going up next week.

