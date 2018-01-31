Fort Lauderdale Police names new Chief

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale has a new top cop.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department promoted Rick Maglione to Chief of Police. He served as Interim Chief for the past year.

Maglione joined the force back in 1992 and has risen through the ranks serving as Sergeant and Captain in the narcotics unit, special investigations division and internal affairs.

