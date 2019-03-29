Fort Lauderdale Police horse will retire in April

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale horse is about to retire after serving the community for several years.

Sheba, one of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s mounted horses, will finish her service in April.

The department’s barn has been her home since 2013.

Sheba was donated to the city and has served the community for the last six years.

The horse will soon be enjoying the rest of its life at the Retirement Home for Horses, Inc. at the Mill Creek Farm in Alachua.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.