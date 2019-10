FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police officers helped free a raccoon after the animal got its head stuck inside a can.

One responding officer held the critter down while the other took the object off, Wednesday.

The raccoon was freed within seconds, and it ran away after it was rescued.

