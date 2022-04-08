FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police Department appointed a new chief, and he hosted a meet and greet with the public. He is replacing the former chief who was ousted over controversial hiring practices.

Chief Pat Lynn is coming out of retirement to lead the department.

“If it wasn’t for the fact that Fort Lauderdale is such a great department, and I believe that. Fort Lauderdale is a great city with a great team in place over at City Hall, this is not something that I would have done,” said Lynn, “but because those things are in place, it’s an honor to come back and be able to do this.”

He replaces former Chief Larry Scirotto, who was fired on accusations of promoting officers based on race.

The new chief said the department can be diverse, inclusive and fair at the same time.

“Our first priority is always to promote excellent quality people, and we have always done that,” Lynn said. “That has remained consistent. I’m confident that we can do that in a way that promotes diversity and is a fair process for everyone involved.”

Lynn said there are no plans for major changes in the police department, right now.

His first order of business is getting acquainted with the staff.

“The police department is in excellent shape,” he said. “We have excellent people here who do a tremendous job day in and day out, in spite of changes that have occurred.”

Lynn is the fifth chief of police over the past few years.

