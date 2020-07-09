Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione removed from position

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione has been removed from his position as the head of the department.

Maglione has served as the police chief since 2016, when he served as the interim chief, before officially taking on the job in 2017.

Karen Dietrich will serve as the interim chief for the time being.

Maglione will stay on with the department in an unspecified role.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.