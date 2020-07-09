Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione removed from position, interim chief named

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione has been removed from his position as the head of the department.

Video of protesters being struck by rubber bullets and an officer shoving a kneeling woman to the ground is what led to the decision, according to Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Trantalis said, “Recent events, both nationally and locally, demonstrate the need of the city commission and the city administration to take swift action to generate public confidence. We must undertake a thorough review of the operations of the police department, including leadership, training, recruitment and policies. We want to ensure the culture of law enforcement in which all people are treated equally, fairly and with full transparency.”

Karen Dietrich will serve as the interim chief for the time being. She was formally a major with the department before becoming an assistant to the police chief.

Dietrich said, “I am humbled and honored to be able to take on leading this agency. We’re going to make some change. We’re going to reorganize a lot of the inside of the department, so we have a lot of work to do.”

Maglione will stay on with the department in an unspecified role.

He served as the police chief since 2016, when he served as the interim chief before officially taking on the job in 2017.

Maglione has been with the department since 1992.

