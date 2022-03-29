FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida authorities have captured a suspected bank robber in Fort Lauderdale.

The suspect was arrested after robbing a bank on Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at a Chase Bank branch located at 1807 Cordova Road.

According to the FLPD, the man walked into the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No one was injured during the robbery.

