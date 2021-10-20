FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenage student for making a school threat on social media.

Fort Lauderdale police arrested the 17-year-old Stranahan High School student, accusing them of making the threat over the weekend.

The teen is facing a felony charge of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.

Police it is believed the teen had the means to carry out the threat, and therefore, he was arrested and charged accordingly.

A total of five Broward schools have been targeted with threats of violence in recent times.

Also arrested was a South Plantation High School sophomore student who said she posted a copycat threat as a joke.

