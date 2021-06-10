FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shopping plaza in Fort Lauderdale has been ordered closed after part of the overhang ceiling collapsed.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the Southland Shopping Plaza, located at 909 West State Road 84, at around 11:40 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where debris and around 81 feet of the ceiling could be seen along the front of a Bealls Outlet store.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials determined there is a danger more of the overhang ceiling will collapse, so the plaza has been shut down as a precaution.

