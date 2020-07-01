Fort Lauderdale pet shelter launches July adoption campaign

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale’s Abandoned Pet Rescue has launched its monthlong virtual fundraiser called “Shop Christmas in July.”

It kicked off with a live Zoom party featuring all the animals at the no-kill shelter on Wednesday.

Area vendors were showcased with proceeds from purchases going to the charity.

7’s Craig Stevens and his black labrador Parker were happy to be a part of the event, even if they could not all meet up in person.

Abandoned Pet Rescue saves and shelters stray, surrendered, abused and neglected dogs and cats with the goal of finding them new homes.

In the past decade, 6,800 animals have come through the shelter.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.