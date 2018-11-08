Fort Lauderdale PD donates turkeys to Homeless Thanksgiving Dinner

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department donated turkeys for a food distribution event ahead of Thanksgiving.

Fort Lauderdale Police gave the turkeys to Broward Heath Thursday for the 2018 Homeless Thanksgiving Dinner.

#FLPD Homeless Outreach Officer Keesling and Officer Stengel donating Turkeys to Broward Health for the 2018 Homeless Thanksgiving Dinner November 12th at Bernard P Alicki Health Center #WeBuildCommunity @FTLCityNews pic.twitter.com/cG3q78VCA2 — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) November 8, 2018

The food will be distributed on Nov. 12 at the Bernard P. Alicki Health Center along Northwest 11th Avenue and West Broward Boulevard.

