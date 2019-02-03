FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue celebrated the ground breaking of a new station in their ongoing efforts to save lives.

City officials like Mayor Dean Trantalis participated in Saturday’s festivities at the new location in the area of Southwest 17th Street and First Avenue.

The new station is expected to decrease response time for surrounding neighborhoods.

