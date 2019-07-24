Fort Lauderdale official: Contractor was digging at wrong location before water main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A City of Fort Lauderdale official said work being done at the site of the major water main break was about 200 yards off from the actual spot the contractor was supposed to complete a job.

The site mix-up appears to be partially responsible for the rupture that forced a boil water notice, which affected close to 200,000 residents in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding cities, last Thursday.

According to the city official, contractor Florida Communications Concepts was supposed to complete a job at 2525 NW 55th Court but instead got to work at the wrong spot about 200 yards away.

The official added that the work order never mentioned any directions for the work crew to dig a hole at the site.

However, the work crew did dig a hole — at the wrong site, no less. Officials are now trying to figure out why.

Fort Lauderdale officials added that they never warned the contractor about the 42-inch water pipe that was damaged because it was nowhere near the site where the actual work was supposed to have occurred.

Samuel Hudson, a resident affected by the break, had to boil his water and used bottled water throughout the ordeal.

He said he’s a little more forgiving regarding the major mistake that affected him and his fellow residents.

“Human error. Everybody makes mistakes,” said Hudson. “There’s a lot of investigation that needs to be done. To just point fingers at one person — I don’t think that’s right.”

A partial patch was eventually placed in the damaged water main’s hole, and the water advisory was later lifted on Sunday.

“I think it’s a collaborative effort,” said Hudson. “Everyone that’s involved with that site should come together and iron this thing out.”

7News reached out to Florida Communications Concepts, who did not give a comment.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.