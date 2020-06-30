Fort Lauderdale officer who pushed down kneeling protester charged with battery

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police officer who was seen on video pushing down a kneeling protester now faces a battery charge.

Broward State Attorney Mike Satz announced Tuesday that officer Steven Pohorence, 29, was charged with battery for “intentionally touching or striking” the 19-year-old woman by “pushing [the victim] to the ground,” according to court records.

The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor, which carries a maximum punishment of up to one year in jail.

A court appearance for Pohorence has not yet been set.

