MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale officers bid their final farewell to a South Florida officer who lost her life to COVID-19.

Ofc. Jennifer Sepot, 27, was remembered by her family, friends, and co-workers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at a church in Margate.

Sepot is one of three South Florida officers who recently lost their battles with COVID-19.

Sepot joined the police department in April of 2017 and was assigned to the road patrol division.

She leaves behind a husband and a 3-year-old daughter.

Trooper Lazaro Febles will also be buried on Friday. He worked with the Florida Highway Patrol for 11 years.

Febles died Saturday of COVID complications.

Ofc. Edward Perez of the Miami Beach Police Department was a 25-year veteran who died on Thursday. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

