Fort Lauderdale neighbors ask for donations after crook steals fridge, wipes out micro-pantry

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Fort Lauderdale neighbors have been helping one another during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their food pantry has been targeted by someone who stole their fridge and wiped out the items meant to provide assistance to those in need.

The neighbors have banded together for nearly a month to provide a micro-pantry to those struggling within the Sailboat Bend community.

Resident James Cameron said he came up with the idea for the pantry. It started with just a table and some plastic bins filled with food items.

On Saturday night, the set-up was left trashed, and food placed in the bins was either left on the ground or taken. The fridge was also swiped from the scene.

7News spoke to the neighbors in the community who are now working to put it all back together again.

“It was really disheartening, but it’s just one bad apple in a bunch, and you can’t let that stop you from moving forward and continuing on,” said Cameron. “You can still do your small bit to help. Even if it’s just a couple cans that are added in, that makes a difference for somebody else.”

“All of us really can do something,” said Diane Lade, who dropped off donations. “As we’re sitting there watching the news unfold, and we’re making ourselves so crazy thinking, ‘Oh, what can I do?’ Well, we can do things.”

Now members of the community have banded together once again to put a new cabinet together and put out another fridge to continue providing donations to those struggling during the pandemic.

They have also installed surveillance cameras and floodlights for better security and will not have the pantry open overnight.

Those who would like to donate to the micro-pantry can contact Cameron at James.cameron@openworldrelief.org.

