FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One Fort Lauderdale neighborhood organized a dance party for healthcare workers Saturday.

UTP Entertainment and neighbors in the Victoria Park neighborhood teamed up for a drive-up party.

Stilt walkers, dancers, and drummers were among the performers at the party.

