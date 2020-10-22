Fort Lauderdale neighborhood deals with flood conditions on Thursday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood are dealing with some lasting effects from the heavy rainfall over the past couple of days.

7News cameras captured large puddles of standing water along Southwest 35th Avenue and Wyoming Avenue on Thursday.

Those who live in the area said the streets, sidewalks and driveways have been flooded not just Thursday, but for the past three days.

“It backed up like it is now,” said one area resident. “I called the City of Fort Lauderdale and they came out and they explained to me that whoever put the drainage down, hooked it up to the canals to the mainline, so they pumped it out and got the water out but every time constantly — three days– it backs up again like it is now.”

Residents are hopeful the weather improves for the rest of the week.

